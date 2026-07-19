4 held for Panchkula youth’s murder

District police have arrested four youths for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death and injuring his two friends in the Mansa Devi area. The accused were produced before a court on Saturday, which granted five days of police remand to enable investigators to recover the weapons used in the crime.

Based on the father’s complaint, Mansa Devi police registered a case on July 17 under Sections 190, 191(2), 115, 103 and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on July 16 on Saketri Road under the Mansa Devi police station area.

According to the police investigation, the murder stemmed from a seemingly trivial dispute over a protein powder remark made nearly two years ago. According to investigators, the accused allegedly mocked one of the deceased Kapil’s friends for consuming protein powder to build his physique. The exchange led to a fight at the time, and both groups had since carried a deep-seated grudge.

In an attempt to resolve the old rivalry, members of both groups recently met for a compromise. However, the meeting reportedly turned into another heated argument. Enraged, the accused allegedly attacked Kapil and his friends with knives. Kapil sustained fatal injuries, while his two companions were seriously injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on information about a violent clash, police rushed to the spot and found a motorcycle abandoned there. Later, at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Kapil’s father told police that his son had gone out with friends when they were allegedly attacked by a group of youths armed with knives. Doctors declared Kapil dead on arrival, while his two injured friends are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on information about a violent clash, police rushed to the spot and found a motorcycle abandoned there. Later, at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Kapil’s father told police that his son had gone out with friends when they were allegedly attacked by a group of youths armed with knives. Doctors declared Kapil dead on arrival, while his two injured friends are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the father’s complaint, Mansa Devi police registered a case on July 17 under Sections 190, 191(2), 115, 103 and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Aman, 20, a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, presently living in Bhainsa Tibba; Arjun, 18, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, residing in Bhainsa Tibba; Vipin Kumar, 20, a native of Badaun and resident of Mansa Devi; and Mohit Kumar, 20, a native of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Mansa Devi.

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Police said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to recover the weapons used in the murder.