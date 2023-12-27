4 mishaps snuff out five lives in tricity

A couple on a two-wheeler lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning around 8.30 am near J-block traffic lights of Aerocity possibly due to fog. A tipper crushed the couple while they were heading to open their grocery shop in Aerocity’s Signature tower. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. A couple on a two-wheeler lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning around 8.30 am near J-block traffic lights of Aerocity possibly due to fog. A tipper crushed the couple while they were heading to open their grocery shop in Aerocity’s Signature tower. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Rajnish Goyal, 50, and his wife Nishu, 48, both residents of Friends Enclave in Zirakpur near Lucky Dhaba. Mohali police have handed over the bodies to the kin of the deceased after conducting a post-mortem examination at the civil hospital, Phase-6 Mohali.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The couple, survived by their 20-year-old son and 22-year-old daughter, frequented the shop daily.

As per the police, the accident took place at around 8.30 am possibly due to fog.

According to the police, passersby informed them about the accident. The couple died on the spot.

The station house officer, police station Aerocity, Himmat Singh said a case under sections 279, 304-A and 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver of the tipper and further probe was on.

Biker loses life in road mishap

A speeding tanker rammed into a tractor-trailer and then collided with a bike near Basauli village in which the biker lost his life and the tractor driver sustained injuries late on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Mahendra Singh (49), hailed from Dheera Majra village, according to the police.

After the collision, the tanker driver fled the scene. As per the police, Mahendra was on his two-wheeler and Vikramjeet Singh was driving his tractor-trailer from Jolakalan village towards Dheera Majra. As they approached Basauli village, a speeding tanker rammed into the tractor-trailer from the rear. The collision pushed the tractor into the nearby fields, where it rammed into a tree. Thereafter, the tanker collided with a bike and dragged the two-wheeler to the fields, resulting in Mahendra’s death.

The police are investigating the matter based on the statement provided by the tractor driver and a case has been registered against the absconding tanker driver.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination at the government hospital in Derabassi.

58-year-old hit by bus succumbs to injuries

A 58-year-old, who was hit by a speeding roadways bus while crossing road on December 24 succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The bus driver managed to flee the scene.

The deceased, identified as Sunehri Lal, a resident of Bakharpur village in Derabassi, was hit by a Haryana roadways bus.

Sunny, a resident of Derabassi, told the police that he and his relative Lal had visited Derabassi for some work on December 24. Around 4 pm, after getting off the bus near a gurdwara in Derabassi, a Haryana roadways bus from Ambala side hit Lal while they were attempting to cross the road.

He said Lal sustained a head injury, resulting in bleeding from his mouth and head. Promptly assisted by passersby, Lal was quickly taken to civil hospital, Derabassi, from where doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Derabassi police have registered a case against the accused bus driver Sandeep, a resident of Haryana, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Man waiting on chair for car repair dies after being hit by SUV

A 29-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV at the Motor Market, Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Monday while he was sitting on a chair. The victim was identified as Vikas Kumar.

Police have booked Sudesh Bhardwaj, 51, a resident of Om Enclave, Mundi Kharar in Mohali, in a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 49 police station. The SUV of the accused bearing a Chandigarh registration number has been seized.

The victim had come to the motor market to get his car repaired at 5 pm on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of motor mechanic Gurinder Singh who reported to the police that Vikas had come to his shop to get his car repaired around 4.45pm.

Vikas was sitting on a chair waiting for his car to be repaired when the accused hit him with his SUV. An injured Vikas was rushed to the GMCH-32 where doctors declared him dead. The SUV driver was arrested and bailed out.

Sources said though people claimed that the SUV was already in gear and when Bhardwaj pressed the accelerator, it gained speed and hit Vikas.

Police said a mechanical inspection of the SUV will be done to ascertain the actual reason behind the accident.