4 months on, two arrested for firing at financier in Panchkula

Almost four months after three men opened fire at a financier in Panchkula in December 2022, two of the accused were arrested by the crime branch of Panchkula police on Monday.

Complainant Vinay Gupta said one of the three accused fired shots in the air, another shot at his vehicle and the third individual threw a polythene, containing a threat letter, at his vehicle. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo, identified as Jasbir Kumar from Ambala and Basant Kumar from Yamunanagar, were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to three-day police custody.

The arrest was made connection to a case registered on the complaint of Vinay Gupta, a resident of Sector 24, Panchkula. The complainant is a financier in Shahabad, Kurukshetra. He told the police that as he was driving back home on December 1, 2022, three people started following him on a motorcycle near Golpura bus stand at around 7 pm. They were carrying pistols and had their faces covered.

He said as one of them fired shots in the air, another shot at his vehicle and the third individual threw a polythene at his vehicle. It contained a threat letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (endangering life or personal safety) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.