4 of family killed as SUV skids off road in Shimla district
The driver lost control while trying to avoid colliding with a speeding motorcycle, SUV rolled down 100 metres before hitting the Hamlati riverbed, killing victims on the spot
Four members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured after the SUV in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down 100 metres before hitting the bed of the Hamlati rivulet in the Pulbahal area of Chopal sub division in Shimla district late on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Padam Singh, 55, his wife Simma Devi,42, Panna Devi,54, all residents of Bhuni village, and Sunita, 50, from Riyad village.
Chopal deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar said that the injured, Roop Singh, 57, was admitted to Nerwa hospital from where was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.
He said eight members of the family were on their way to Cheelrana village in Deyia in two vehicles to attend a family function. The driver lost control while trying to avoid colliding with a speeding motorcycle. The SUV rolled down 100 metres before hitting the riverbed, killing the victims on the spot.
Villagers rushed to the rescue of the occupants and also informed the police. The rescuers faced a tough time extricating the bodies and the injured due to the steep cliff.
The local administration disbursed ₹10,000 each as immediate relief to the families of the victims. A case was registered.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
