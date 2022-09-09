Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu

Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:59 AM IST

Were scaling Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh when they went missing on September 7; cook and two other members of the party have safely returned

A rescue team has been dispatched to search for the missing trekkers from West Bengal. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday.

The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta director said a cook, and two members of the expedition had returned to Wachem near Malana and informed the authorities about the four missing men.

“The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”

