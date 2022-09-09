4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu

Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday.

The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta director said a cook, and two members of the expedition had returned to Wachem near Malana and informed the authorities about the four missing men.

“The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”