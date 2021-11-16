Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40 cartridges stolen from gunhouse in Sangrur

Thieves took away 40 cartridges by digging a hole in the wall of a gunhouse in Dirba town on Sunday night
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Thieves took away 40 cartridges by digging a hole in the wall of a gunhouse in Dirba town on Sunday night. Police said that the incident took place near Patran-Sangrur national highway.

Sangrur superintendent of police (investigation) Palwinder Singh Cheema said 40 cartridges were found missing. The police are checking records of arms and ammunition in the gun house.

Cheema said CCTV footage is also being checked. “Initially, a case of theft has been registered against unidentified persons. Further action will be taken after investigation,” added the SP.

Dirba MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the theft at a gun house was a failure of law and order situation in the district.

