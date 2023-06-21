40 students of Haryana’s Super 100 programme qualify JEE Advanced exam

A total of 40 students from all categories, who are enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme in Rewari being run by the Haryana government in collaboration with the NGO, Vikalp, qualified the engineering entrance test JEE Advanced 2023, results of which were declared on Sunday.

A total of 40 students from all categories, who are enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme in Rewari being run by the Haryana government in collaboration with the NGO, Vikalp, qualified the engineering entrance test JEE Advanced 2023, results of which were declared on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eighty-nine students of this Rewari-based centre had passed the JEE (mains), and they appeared in the advanced exam.

According to Naveen Mishra, who heads the ‘Super 100’ programme at Rewari, of the 40 students who qualified the JEE Advanced, 33 are boys and seven are girls. The Rewari centre emerged as a boon for the Scheduled Caste students as 18 students from this category passed the advanced exam, nine from the OBC-NCL, four from the general category, eight from general-EWS while the category of one student could not be ascertained.

As per data shared by Mishra, three student of Haryana ‘Super 100’ programme were among top 1,000 rank holders in their respective categories, 23 were ranked between 1,000 and 5,000, seven students were ranked above 5,000 and less than 10,000, two students were ranked in the 10,000-15,000 bracket and two students from 15,000 to 25,000 bracket, one above 25,000 and the rank of two students was not shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four students from the general category were ranked between 11,994 and 25,929.

Vikas from Sirsa has scored 160 marks in the JEE Advanced and secured 488th rank in the general-EWS category. Mukesh Kumar, his elder brother, said their mother passed away when Vikas was just six months old.

“My grandmother took care of us. My father faced many hurdles in providing us with good education. A government schoolteacher of our village inspired Vikas to apply for the ‘Super 100’ programme when he passed Class 10,” he added.

He said that his brother is the first student from their village who is likely to get admission in an IIT.

Vikas Kumar, another student from Hisar, who was ranked 305th in the SC category, said his father is working as a street vendor and he is expecting admission in computer science stream either at IIT Ropar or Dhanbad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No one in my family was aware of this exam before I got selected for the programme two years ago. A right direction and a mentor are required to achieve success,” he added.

Naveen Mishra, a resident of a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani, had started this programme in 2018 and four batches had appeared in the JEE exam so far. Mishra had done his BTech from IIT Delhi in 2006 and he appeared in the UPSC interviews on two occasions but could not make into the cut-off. He along with four other teachers are running this centre.

“Our education system is not on the right track. Our focus is to transform ourselves and students and this would be achieved if we both work in the same direction,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about facilities being provided to students, he said the state government is providing food and accommodation to the students and the rest of the expenses are being borne by them.

“Our 21 students had passed the JEE Advanced exam in 2020, 27 in 2021 and 39 in 2022. Of these students, 44 are presently studying in various IITs and 39 in NITs. I hope this year, 30 students are likely to get admission in the IITs,” he added.

He said they had started inducting 400 students into their programme since last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON