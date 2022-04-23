Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations
chandigarh news

400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations

A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi
ASikh jatha from Pakistan at the Attari border on Friday. A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan on Friday crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi. The jatha is on a seven-day visit to India.

The jatha leader, Pritam Singh said they were scheduled to attend the main event held at the Red Fort but they were granted a late visa. After paying obeisance at Delhi gurdwaras, they will visit Sri Anandpur Sahib and the Golden Temple. They also requested the Indian government to extend their visas so that they could visit other shrines too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP