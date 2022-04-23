400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations
A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan on Friday crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi. The jatha is on a seven-day visit to India.
The jatha leader, Pritam Singh said they were scheduled to attend the main event held at the Red Fort but they were granted a late visa. After paying obeisance at Delhi gurdwaras, they will visit Sri Anandpur Sahib and the Golden Temple. They also requested the Indian government to extend their visas so that they could visit other shrines too.
-
Factional feud casts shadow on Raja Warring’s coronation
Chandigarh Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge and spelled out his “3D” formula of discipline, dedication and dialogue to meet the challenges and resurrect the party in the state. Warring along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed office at a low-key event in the presence of several former ministers, MLAs and other party leaders.
-
Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab. He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers. He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.
-
Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover
The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members. These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.
-
Three held for ₹25-lakh burglary at Ludhiana garment store
Three days after ₹25 lakh was stolen from a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, the police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday. The arrested accused are Deepak, Monu and his mother Raj Rani of Kila Mohalla. Their accomplice Vinod Kumar is on the run. Raj Rani had helped her son Monu hide the stolen money. Deepak, and Monu were arrested near Shiv Mandir near Buddha Nullah.
-
Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening. The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. “On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.
