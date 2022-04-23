400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations

A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan on Friday crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi. The jatha is on a seven-day visit to India.

The jatha leader, Pritam Singh said they were scheduled to attend the main event held at the Red Fort but they were granted a late visa. After paying obeisance at Delhi gurdwaras, they will visit Sri Anandpur Sahib and the Golden Temple. They also requested the Indian government to extend their visas so that they could visit other shrines too.