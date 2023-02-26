Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40-year-old held in sacrilege incident in Jalandhar

40-year-old held in sacrilege incident in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 26, 2023 10:09 PM IST

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating Sri Gutka Sahib in Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating Sri Gutka Sahib in Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Sunday.

Accused has been identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura colony. (Representational Photo)

Accused has been identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura colony.Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Central Jalandhar, Nirmal Singh, said the incident happened around 9:30am on Sunday when the accused allegedly entered into the gurdwara premises and took Sri Gutka Sahib on the pretext of reading it.

“He came out and started tearing and scattering pages of religious book on the street. He was immediately apprehended by the locals,” he said. The case has been registered against the accused under section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP