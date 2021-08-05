40-year-old woman found naked on terrace of Ludhiana civil hospital

A 40-year-old woman was found naked on the terrace of the three-storey Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital amid mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana on Tuesday afternoon.

A sexual assault forensic examination was conducted rape is being suspected. “The woman was still not fit to record a statement about what happened. We are waiting for her medical examination report following which further action will be taken,” Division Number 2 station house officer (SHO) Satpal Singh said. No FIR has been lodged yet.

Came alone in ambulance

Senior medical officer Dr Amarjeet Kaur said after preliminary investigation they found that the woman was suffering from diarrhoea and referred from Community Health Centre, Sahnewal.

A 108 Ambulance brought her to the civil hospital on Monday with no attendant in tow.

“According to the emergency medical officer, after physical examination, the patient was found alright and given the requisite medicine for relief. She was advised bed rest at home, following which she left,” the SMO said.

On Tuesday afternoon, hospital workers found her unconscious and naked on the terrace, with her clothes lying nearby. They alerted senior hospital authorities and the police were sounded.

Some social activists also arrived at the scene and alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted and abandoned on the terrace.

Family untraceable

The woman had provided her name, address and other details to the hospital staff when she was attended to on Monday. However, the police realised the address was incorrect while trying to reach the her family on Wednesday.

Police are recording statements of the hospital employees and also checking CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s discovery on the terrace.

Panel to probe medical negligence

Senior medical officer Dr Amarjeet Kaur said a three-member panel had been constituted to investigate whether the woman was denied treatment, as she was suffering from diarrhoea. They will also probe how she managed to reach the top floor of the hospital without being noticed.

The patient has been admitted to the hospital and female staff has been deployed to look after her, as no attendant has turned up so far.

A psychiatrist will conduct a mental assessment and counselling once she recovers.