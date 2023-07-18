Ludhiana: NRI killed over old rivalry

A 42-year-old NRI was allegedly killed by two bike-borne assailants in Thakur Colony near Gill Canal Bridge due to an old rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

DCP Jaskiran Sing Teja and other senior officials at the victim’s farm house in Thakur Colony in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The victim, identified as Baninderdeep Singh Grewal, was on his way home to Lalton Kalan from his farm house in Thakur Colony on Monday late evening when he was surrounded by two motorists and attacked by sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SHO of Sadar police station, Gurpreet Singh, said, “Preliminary investigation indicates a personal rivalry as the victim has been involved in several other cases registered with the police. We are currently looking into those cases. The victim primarily resides in India, while his family is settled in Canada. More information will be provided after the post-mortem examination, which will take place on Wednesday after the victim’s family arrives.”

According to police, two motorists surrounded the victim, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, while his servant was driving the vehicle. The assailants attacked Baninderdeep with sharp weapons and also assaulted the servant. The attackers fled the spot after committing the crime.

The victim’s servant raised an alarm and rushed him to the hospital.

The Sadar police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under sections 302 (pertaining to murder) and 34 (relating to criminal acts committed by multiple individuals in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP - Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and the crime scene.

The DCP said that there are several ongoing property dispute cases involving the victim, and the police are examining all relevant aspects. Based on preliminary investigations, it appears that this incident is linked to an old rivalry.

