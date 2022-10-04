435g of heroin recovered from Pakistani truck at Attari border

The Border Security Force has recovered 435gm of heroin concealed in a truck from Pakistan, which was transporting dry fruit from Afghanistan, at the Attari integrated check post (ICP).

A BSF spokesperson said in Amritsar on Tuesday: “The contraband was recovered during a routine check at the ICP on Monday. The packet was hidden in a mudguard of a rear tyre. It was wrapped in black adhesive tape and fastened to an iron strip attached to a magnet.”

A sniffer dog of the BSF detected the contraband.

“The total weight of the contraband with packing material and magnet is 1.195kg and the net weight of the heroin is 435g,” the spokesperson said.

The truck driver was taken into custody and legal formalities were initiated with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

