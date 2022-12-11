44 top terrorist commanders killed this year to date: J&K DGP

The director general of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that more than proactive action is being taken by the security forces and police against the terrorists, evident from the fact that 44 top commanders were killed this year and now Kashmir doesn’t have any ‘top commander’.

Responding to media queries on the sidelines of the digital skill development programme for the wards of J&K police martyrs at Miran Sahib near here, the DGP said also said that every attempt by Pakistan to disturb peace in J&K was being foiled.

“We have eliminated 44 top commanders this year to date and to tell you the truth, there is no top commander in the Valley anymore. And, the ones who become “commanders”, get eliminated in a week or 10 days at most,” he said.

“Now, those who think of joining the militancy ranks, think several times before picking up the gun. Militancy is at its lowest level today. This year, we have been able to wipe out militancy to a great extent. We are counselling youth and telling them about the sinister designs of Pakistan. The youth and civil society as a whole are with us and the remaining militants will be wiped out soon,” he said.

On the spike in terror activities in the Jammu region, Singh said, “Jammu had Fidayeen (suicide) attacks and other terror incidents but now all the districts are free from it except one district (Kishtwar) where three to four militants are left but our anti-terror operations are on and they will be eliminated soon”.

He, however, admitted that attempts to activate terror modules in Jammu are being made, but the police and other agencies were alert to such attempts.

“Every other day, we foil such attempts and bust terror modules. They (Pakistan) do want to reactivate their cells and elements in Jammu, but we are constantly foiling their designs,” he added.

On minorities in Kashmir vis-à-vis agitating Pandit employees, who are demanding their relocation to Jammu, the DGP said, “This year minorities were targeted in the Valley, but they were not employees alone. Civilians, including non-locals from UP, Bihar, West Bengal and other places were targeted, but they are still working there. If they can come to the Valley and work, why are local employees not working? We understand their problem, but whatever is required by the government, police and forces is being done.”

“Militancy has not been wiped out completely. It is still there. The threat (risk) is not only to employees alone, it is to all. We are working to wipe out the eco-system that supports terrorism in Kashmir and provide better security arrangements, especially for employees wherever they work and live,” he said.

