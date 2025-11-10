440 new farm fires push Punjab’s tally past 4,000 mark

With 440 fresh cases on Sunday, just two short of the state’s highest single-day spike, the total farm fire count of the state crossed the 4,000 mark. Farmer burns stubble on the outskirts Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The Malwa region continues to report the highest number of incidents. Of the total cases, 377 were recorded from the Malwa region alone. Moga reported the maximum number of farm fires at 52, followed by Mansa and Ferozepur with 50 each, and Sangrur recorded 49, taking the state’s tally to 4,062. The highest single-day spike was reported on November 1, when the state logged 442 cases.

Sangrur continues to lead the state tally with a total of 652 cases, followed by Tarn Taran (599) and Ferozepur (417).

Though this year’s figure of 4,062 farm fire incidents is lower than the previous year’s count of 6,266 during the same period, the state has witnessed a sharp uptick in cases over the past few days. Officials expect the numbers to rise further as harvesting is completed and farmers get fields ready for wheat sowing.

Typically, Punjab witnesses a spike in farm fires around mid-October. However, due to a late start to paddy harvesting, the spike has also been late this season. Authorities are anticipating a sharp rise in incidents over the next 72 hours as harvesting has almost completed and farmers are in haste to clear the fields for wheat.

Although the overall number of farm fires has declined this year compared to last year, several districts are reporting a sharp surge this season. In Fazilka, the count is almost double that of last year. Last year, from September 15 to November 9, Fazilka reported 65 cases, and this year the count has touched 131. Similarly, Muktsar has recorded a rise from 174 cases when compared to last year. The district has reported 220 cases this year during the same period.

Officials say that while the total number this year may be lower, the dip is marginal. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which monitors stubble burning from September 15 to November 30, had recorded 10,909 farm fire incidents in 2024, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725.

Experts believe that although Punjab may register a slight decline in farm fires this year, the improvement is not substantial.

They attribute this to the rainfall during the first week of October, which delayed paddy harvesting across the state. This delay has shortened the window for farmers to clear their fields and prepare for wheat sowing. As a result, many farmers—particularly in the late-harvesting districts of the Malwa region—have been compelled to burn stubble to ensure timely sowing of the next crop.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns and monitoring by the state government, stubble burning remains a persistent environmental challenge.

Farm fire tracker

4,062 Total cases (Since Sept 15)

Top 5 dists

Sangrur: 652

Tarn Taran: 599

Ferozepur: 417

Amritsar: 295

Bathinda: 278