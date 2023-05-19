Ludhiana: DEO seeks reply from principal in Jagraon bus collision incident

The district education officer has sought an answer from the principal of Sacred Heart Public School, Jagraon, on the allegations regarding negligence by the school authorities in the Jagraon bus collision incident, that left 45 people, including 38 children, injured. District Education officer Harjit Singh said that the school principal has been given a period of 15 days to respond after which further action will be decided. (HT File Photo)

On Monday, as many as 38 students of the school were grievously injured in a head-on collision between a roadways and a school bus near Kothey Baggu of Jagraon on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road.

An FIR against both drivers under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (reckless driver), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.