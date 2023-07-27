Woman dies 20 days after acid attack, addict husband arrested in Punjab’s Patiala

A 45-year-old man was arrested after his wife succumbed to burn injuries 20 days after an acid attack, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place on July 6 when the husband identified as Buta Singh (45) threw acid on Baljit Kaur (43) after the latter stopped him from taking drugs. Baljit Kaur suffered burn injuries to her face and was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then to PGIMER, Chandigarh, by her kin.

“The victim didn’t register any complaint with the police after the incident due to family pressure,” police said.

She was later discharged from the PGI and was to continue further treatment at home. She finally succumbed on July 26, a day after registering a complaint with police.

According to police, the incident took place when Baljit stopped husband, a drug addict, from consuming drugs. In anger, the husband threw acid on her and fled.

The police have taken her husband, into custody after registering a case against him on July 25. The incident, which occurred on July 6, left the victim fighting for her life for twenty days before succumbing to her injuries on July 26.

According to the investigation officer ASI Harmanpreet Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, in her statement before her demise, said she had been married to Buta Singh for approximately 22 years. “Over time, Buta Singh developed a drug addiction, which led to frequent fights between the two. Buta Singh had repeatedly threatened to throw acid on Baljit’s face during their quarrels when she stopped him from drugs. On the night of July 6, the accused threw acid on her while she was sleeping. After committing the act, the accused fled the scene while Baljit was rushed to the hospital by her family members,” ASI Cheema said.

Despite her condition, Baljit was treated for nearly two weeks at PGI, Chandigarh, but no police case was filed. After the victim was discharged from PGI, Buta also returned home and continued to threaten his wife, leading Baljit to finally report the matter to the police,” Cheema said.

Police said that earlier, a case of assault with intent to murder was filed based on the victim’s statement, but a day later, the police have invoked murder charges and arrested the accused.

The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted at Samana Civil Hospital on July 26, and her body was handed over to her family.

The accused was presented before the court and taken on police remand for further investigations.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” police said.

