45-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

A 45-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on the Samgauli-Dera Bassi road on Friday. Police recovered the weapon used in the crime from the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh and Vikas Kumar, both residents of Samgauli village, near Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

Police swiftly arrested the two assailants, who revealed that the attack was motivated by the victim’s objection to his sister-in-law’s extra-marital relationship with one of them.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh and Vikas Kumar, both residents of Samgauli village, near Dera Bassi.

Karamjit Singh, the victim. (HT)

The victim, Karamjit Singh, a resident of Rampur Behal, Dera Bassi, worked as a security guard. He was headed to work around 7 am when he was attacked in full public view, according to police.

According to initial investigation, Karamjit was on his way on a two-wheeler, with his sister-in-law riding pillion. The attackers, who had covered their faces, were lying in wait with a sharp-edged weapon.

They waylaid Karamjit, and engaged in a heated argument with him and his sister-in-law. As the confrontation escalated, one of the attackers stabbed Karamjit in the chest, before fleeing the scene with his accomplice.

Karamjit was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he was declared dead. His body was moved to the hospital mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday by a board of doctors.

According to investigators, one of the accused, Balwinder Singh, was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair with Karamjit’s sister-in-law. When Karamjit discovered the relationship, he confronted his sister-in-law and urged her to distance herself from Balwinder. This warning triggered the fatal confrontation.

Later on Friday, family members of the victim gathered outside the Dera Bassi police station, demanding justice.

An eyewitness and family member of victim, who was following Karamjit on his own vehicle, recalled the incident: “The attacker waiting on the road stopped my uncle Karamjit and attempted to assault his female relative physically. When his uncle intervened, they stabbed him and fled.”

Karamjit’s son, still in shock from the incident, recalled receiving a call from his aunt, who was riding with his father at the time of the attack. She urged him to come to the scene immediately after the assault took place.

Confirming the murder, Dera Bassi SHO inspector Mandeep Singh said the accused were arrested promptly and booked for murder. The accused will be produced before court and remand will be obtained for further interrogation.