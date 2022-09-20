45-yr-old railways employee stabbed to death in Ambala

A 45-year-old railway employee was stabbed to death by a man near a liquor vend in Ambala’s Saha town on Sunday night, police said.

The accused has been identified as Satwant Singh from the neighbouring Sabka village.

Satwant was booked based on the statement of Pardeep, the cousin of the victim Lakhmi Chand, a resident of Pasiala village. Pardeep told police that when he was returning home from Markanda, when he saw Satwant and Lakhmi involved in a heated argument.

“During the argument, Satwant stabbed Lakhmi with a knife he had in his pocket and fled. My friends gathered there and we took my cousin to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead,” Pardeep said.

As per sources, Satwant was drinking liquor with Lakhmi and got into a spat with him after being asked for money.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Saha police station on Monday.

Saha SHO inspector Yashdeep Singh, said, “The deceased was stabbed on the left side of his chest near the heart. The accused is being traced and the matter is under investigation.”

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

The victim was posted in Yamunanagar as a fitter with the railways and a father of two boys pursuing their undergraduation and primary education.