Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 461 cross Wagah border as Pakistan eases Covid norms
chandigarh news

461 cross Wagah border as Pakistan eases Covid norms

48 of the 56 Pakistani nationals crossing the border are NORI visa holders or people who are under no obligation to return to India
By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Most of those stranded in Pakistan due to Covid guidelines finally got a chance to return to India. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As many as 461 people, comprising 405 Indian and 56 Pakistani nationals, have crossed over to India from Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday.

These people, according to officials, had been stranded in various parts of Pakistan due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Also read: Pak LeT behind drone attack in Jammu, target was ATC and parked IAF helicopters

Forty-eight of the 56 Pakistani nationals are NORI visa holders, who had gone to the neighbouring country to meet relatives. The Indian government issues NORI (no obligation to return to India) visas to Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who leave their home country and live in India or are married in India but have not yet obtained Indian citizenship.

The officials said that among the Indians who returned are Kashmiri students. Many students from Kashmir pursue professional courses in Pakistani institutions.

The process for their return started at 11am and it continued through the day, the officials said.

“A medical team has been deployed at the integrated check post (ICP) at Attari that facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa. The medical team is conducting Covid-19 tests of all those crossing over,” said a Land Port Authority of India official.

Sources said India also repatriated two Pakistani prisoners through the land border on Monday afternoon. They have completed their sentence, the sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP