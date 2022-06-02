Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
46-acre panchayati land set free from illegal occupants in Nakodar

Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Jalandhar district administration on Wednesday set free 46 acres of land from illegal occupants in Umrewal Billa village of Nakodar subdivision.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori said that a special drive has been launched in the district to get government land back from unauthorised possessions under which 46 acres have been reclaimed by the administration on Wednesday.

Thori said they had earlier freed over 11 acres of panchayati land from illegal possession in Jahangir village as well.

Nakodar SDM Randeep Singh Heer said this land was under illegal occupation for over 30 years. It was handed over to the Umrewal Billa panchayat. “On the orders of DC, this special drive will continue in coming days too,” he added.

