4-year-old boy, driver killed as cement-laden truck overturns in Kalka

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death after a cement-laden truck overturned near the Kali Mata temple in Kalka, Panchkula, in the early hours of Sunday. The truck driver also succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

The overturned truck in front of the Kali Mata temple in Kalka, Panchkula, on Sunday (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per information, the child, a resident of Ambala, had come to the temple with his parents and relatives to pay obeisance. As the family members were parking their vehicles, the child stood on the roadside waiting. Suddenly, a truck, coming from Parwanoo side, went out of control and overturned on the child, killing him on the spot.

The child’s uncle, Simranjit Singh, an eyewitness to the mishap, said, “Our family had reached the temple around 1am. I was parking my motorcycle while other family members were waiting by the roadside. Suddenly, the truck, laden with cement, overturned on Rajveer. It all happened so quickly that none of us could react or pull the child to safety.”

The child and the truck driver were rushed to the hospital with the help of some passersby. While the boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, the driver, Nishan Singh, 58, a resident of Rajpura, Punjab, succumbed to his injuries some time later.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kalka station house officer, inspector Mansa Ram said it is not yet clear why the truck overturned. He said a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalka station house officer, inspector Mansa Ram said it is not yet clear why the truck overturned. He said a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON