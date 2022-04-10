5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana

Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed him of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night.

The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.

When he resisted, the accused opened fire on him. The bullet missed the target but the splinters hit his leg. After the victim fell on the road, the accused snatched the keys and drove away. The miscreants also took away his mobile phone, which was in his car.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

“Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area. The accused had fled towards Malerkotla, “ he said.