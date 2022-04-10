5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed him of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night.
The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.
When he resisted, the accused opened fire on him. The bullet missed the target but the splinters hit his leg. After the victim fell on the road, the accused snatched the keys and drove away. The miscreants also took away his mobile phone, which was in his car.
Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.
“Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area. The accused had fled towards Malerkotla, “ he said.
-
Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities.
-
Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief
Twenty-one years after Sharma started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday. Taking up the baton as Ludhiana's police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people's grievances. The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families.
-
Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday. ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court. Deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna, ASI Major Singh has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case.
-
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress president
In a generational shift, the Congress high command on Saturday appointed firebrand young face of the party and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The party also appointed seniormost leader of the party and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa as the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was asked to resign as the PPCC chief remained the transport minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.
-
Rising mercury, pest attack have kinnow growers worried in Punjab
Unusually warm weather since March — with day temperatures touching 41C, five to seven notches above normal — and widespread attack of citrus psyllid pest have left kinnow growers and horticulture experts worried as orchards in Punjab's south Malwa belt are seeing drastic fruit shedding in the initial stage of growth. Punjab leads the country in the cultivation of kinnow, with Fazilka district's Abohar belt alone contributing up to 60% to the state's total production.
