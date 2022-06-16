5 booked for robbing, assaulting Ludhiana man

Five unidentified suspects have been booked for assaulting and robbing a resident of Sasrali village six months ago.

The case has been registered by the Tibba police based on the complaint of the victim, Balkar Singh. He said that he was driving back home in his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car on December 8, 2021, at 8.30 pm, when a person indicated that he stop his car at the T- point on Kakka Road.

He said that when he stopped the vehicle and pulled down the window, four people joined the man and they smashed a blunt weapon on his head and decamped with his mobile phones and ₹50,000 which were kept in the car.

Balkar said that he could not report the matter to the police as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital for over six months.

Investigating officer Jeevan Singh of Tibba Police station said that they received the complaint on June 14. After recording the victim’s statement, police have registered the case and initiated a probe in the matter.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code.