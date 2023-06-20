5 held for abetment to suicide after man drowns in J&K’s Kishtwar

Police on Tuesday arrested five men in a case of abetment to suicide in Kishtwar district, said officials. They were identified as Mohammad Yousuf Wagay, son of Abdul Rehman Wagay, Tariq Ahmed Wani, son of Mohammad Ismail Wani, Mohammad Amin Shan, son of Khazir Shan, Ghulam Mohammad Koka, son of Abdul Rahman Koka and Tarjeed Ahmad Shan, son of Ghulam Hassan Shan, all residents of Basmina village.

A special investigation team has also been constituted by Kishtwar SSP to conduct the probe. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

“On Sunday, an information was received at Warwan police station about a man Shabir Ahmed Chopan, son of Ali Mohammad Chopan of Larnoo, Anantnag, who had a land dispute with the villagers of Basmina. The matter was already subjudice before a court. However, after heated arguments with the villagers on Sunday, he had allegedly jumped into a river near Margi Warwan and died,” said a police officer.

Accordingly, police lodged an FIR under sections 306/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Warwan police station against 16 villagers, out of which five were arrested on Tuesday. Simultaneously, rescue teams were also inducted to trace out body of the drowned person. A special investigation team has also been constituted by Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal, which shall be headed by SDPO Marwah. More arrests were anticipated in the case.

Meanwhile, Police on Tuesday arrested 23-year-old Raqiq-ul-Hassan of Sangrambatta for allegedly attacking an assistant regional transport officer and his personal security officer during a routine checking of vehicles. “During routine checking of vehicles by the ARTO, a youth identified as 23-year-old Raqiq-ul-Hassan was asked to produce documents of his vehicle. Instead of producing valid documents, he entered into heated arguments and attacked the ARTO. When the official’s PSO came to his rescue, the youth attacked him also,” said a police officer. Eventually, he was arrested and a case under Sections 307, 332, 382 and 427 of the IPC were registered against him.

