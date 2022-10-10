Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:31 AM IST

The Haryana government appointed five IAS officers of the 2020 batch as sub divisional officers (SDO-Civil)

5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana government on Sunday appointed five IAS officers of the 2020 batch as sub divisional officers (SDO-Civil). Pradeep Singh has been posted as SDO (Civil) Gharaunda; Deepak Babulal Karwa for Ferozepur Jhirka; Pankaj for Jind; Harshit Kumar for Mahendragarh; and C Jayasharadha for Naraingarh. Jayasharadha will hold the charge of CEO-cum-executive director of Naraingarh Sugar Mills.

