Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 members of Lakhbir Landa gang sent to police custody

5 members of Lakhbir Landa gang sent to police custody

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 07:31 PM IST

A senior official said five members of the Lakhbir Landa gang were involved in an extortion racket being run by Landa. They were yet to receive an arms consignment for their next target

A Jalandhar court has sent five members of the Lakhbir Landa gang to five days police custody on Wednesday. The accused were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police in a joint operation with Delhi special cell. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
A Jalandhar court has sent five members of the Lakhbir Landa gang to five days police custody on Wednesday. The accused were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police in a joint operation with Delhi special cell. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A Jalandhar court has sent five members of the Lakhbir Landa group to five days police custody on Wednesday. The accused were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police in a joint operation with Delhi special cell with weapons after a seven-hour operation at Chak Jhandu village near Bhogpur town of the district on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Nanu, Sandeep Kumar alias Saabi, Gurbeer Singh alias Ginni, Manpreet Singh alias Mann and Lovepreet Singh alias Cheeni, all from Jalandhar district, the police said. A senior official said they were involved in an extortion racket being run by Landa. They were yet to receive an arms consignment for their next target. A case against them has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and others relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Bhogpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out