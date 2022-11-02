5 members of Lakhbir Landa gang sent to police custody

A Jalandhar court has sent five members of the Lakhbir Landa group to five days police custody on Wednesday. The accused were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police in a joint operation with Delhi special cell with weapons after a seven-hour operation at Chak Jhandu village near Bhogpur town of the district on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Nanu, Sandeep Kumar alias Saabi, Gurbeer Singh alias Ginni, Manpreet Singh alias Mann and Lovepreet Singh alias Cheeni, all from Jalandhar district, the police said. A senior official said they were involved in an extortion racket being run by Landa. They were yet to receive an arms consignment for their next target. A case against them has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and others relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Bhogpur police station.

