5 mobile phones recovered from 4 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

Five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Saturday night
ASI Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison. (Representative image)
Updated on May 30, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand stated in his complaint to police that the mobile phones were recovered from Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh, following which they were booked under Section 52 A of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station. He also said that one phone was found abandoned during the checking.

ASI Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Woman, husband booked for stealing property documents

A woman and her husband have been booked for stealing property documents from the house of her NRI brother. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Tibba village and her husband Amanpreet Singh. The complainant, Manjit Singh, 47, of Heera village, who is settled in Oman, told police that one of his tenants informed him that the accused barged into his house and stole property documents and other valuables. A case has been registered.

Three fresh Covid cases reported from dist

RELATED STORIES

Three fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by district health department on Sunday. Till now, 1,09,943 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,646 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 17 active cases in the district on Sunday and all were under home isolation.

