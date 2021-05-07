Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 of family killed in bike-car crash in Hoshiarpur village
chandigarh news

5 of family killed in bike-car crash in Hoshiarpur village

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hyundai Venue car on the Chandigarh road near Jaitpur village on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:10 AM IST
5 of family killed in bike-car crash in Hoshiarpur village

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hyundai Venue car on the Chandigarh road near Jaitpur village on Thursday.

Those killed were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 29, of Nangal Choran village, his 25-year-old wife and three children aged 8, 6 and 5. Rajesh ran a meat shop.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle hit the car while approaching the main road. Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital.

Victims’ acquaintance revealed that the family had gone to Barian Kalan village in the morning to meet a relative.

Chabbewal station house officer Pardeep Kumar said the car driver, a resident of Bathula village, has been booked for negligence and rash driving. Bodies have been handed over to the kin after the post-mortem, he said.

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hyundai Venue car on the Chandigarh road near Jaitpur village on Thursday.

Those killed were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 29, of Nangal Choran village, his 25-year-old wife and three children aged 8, 6 and 5. Rajesh ran a meat shop.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle hit the car while approaching the main road. Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital.

Victims’ acquaintance revealed that the family had gone to Barian Kalan village in the morning to meet a relative.

Chabbewal station house officer Pardeep Kumar said the car driver, a resident of Bathula village, has been booked for negligence and rash driving. Bodies have been handed over to the kin after the post-mortem, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP