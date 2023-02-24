5 UK firms take part in investors summit; keen on doing biz in Punjab

Five companies from the United Kingdom (UK) took part in a two-day 5th progressive Punjab Investors summit that began in Mohali on Thursday.

“The UK is delighted to be a partner country at the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors summit,” said Caroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The companies, Genus ABS in the field of agriculture and dairy; InQube (sustainable agriculture & food security); Bikal (defence); Global Surgery Unit-University of Birmingham (healthcare and medical) and Endo Energy Systems UK (engineering). These companies have shown keen interest in doing business in Punjab and setting up shops here.

“The UK is delighted to be a partner country at the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors summit,” said Caroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, Rowett, along with colleagues from the British High Commission, New Delhi, and UK companies participating in the summit, welcomed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the UK Pavilion and discussions were held to strengthen UK-Punjab cooperation. UK along with the Japan government are partners in the summit organised by the Punjab government.

Later, Rowett addressed the gathering at the UK and Punjab Country Session. Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom, Lord Diljit Rana and minister of local bodies department Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer also attended the session. On the occasion, UK company, Bikal, signed a memorandum of intent (MoI) with IIT-Ropar in the field of artificial intelligence.

Promote basmati as brand of Punjab: Exporters

Exporters of the premium aromatic rice variety, basmati, from Punjab urged the state government to promote the grain as the best brand of the state. Ashok Sethi, a director of the Exporters Association, demanded that Amritsar city be made a hub of basmati export for which an ecosystem be created. He made this demand while speaking during the Punjab Exports & Brands session. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who presided over the session, announced that

Punjab is the largest exporter state of basmati and the state government has decided to set up specialised research centre on basmati at Tarn Taran.

Punjab exports to Japan worth ₹336 cr

Taking part in the Japan Partner Country Session, housing and urban development minister Aman Arora said state exports goods worth ₹336 crore to Japan and it is one of the focus countries for the state to do business tie-ups. He added that there are 100 Japanese companies which have already set up industry in the state or are in joint ventures.

Minister and deputy chief of Mission Embassy of Japan Kunihiko Kawazu expressed gratitude towards the Punjab Government for organising the summit for strengthening the business ties.

