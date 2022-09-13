5 women judicial officers among nine recommended by SC for elevation as judges
: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended elevation of nine judicial officers from Punjab and Haryana, including five women officers as judges of the high court.
These include Gurbir Singh, district and sessions judge, Chandigarh; Deepak Gupta, district and sessions judge, Panchkula; Amarjot Bhatti, district and sessions judge, Hoshiarpur; Ritu Tagore, district and sessions judge, (principal judge, family court), Ambala; Manisha Batra, district and sessions judge, Panipat; Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, district and sessions judge, Rupnagar; Sukhwinder Kaur, district and sessions judge (presiding officer, state transport authority, Punjab); Sanjiv Berry, registrar general, Punjab and Haryana high court and Vikram Aggarwal, district and sessions judge (registrar vigilance, high court).
The development comes three days after the high court upheld the seniority list of Haryana Superior Judicial Service officers. The dispute over the seniority was pending adjudication since August 2015. The final notification on appointments comes from the Central government.
The high court currently has a strength of 56 judges and if all the recommendations are approved, the number would be 65, highest number of judges the high court ever had.
The sanctioned strength of judges at high court is 85. However, the number has rarely touched 60. The current strength of women judges is eight and if all recommendations are approved, the number would go up to 13, also being termed highest number of women judges in the high court.
Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates. Warring did not respond to calls.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks
The Capital's seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority's biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species.
Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
