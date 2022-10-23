50% rebate in VAT for industries using natural gas in Haryana

: The Haryana government has decided to give a 50% rebate in value added tax (VAT) to industrial units that will replace diesel generator sets required to meet their energy requirement with natural gas.

This scheme will be applicable to all the industries including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and will be effective for two years from the date of its notification.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held on Saturday under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official spokesperson said the use of diesel-powered generator sets has been banned in the national capital region (NCR). Now, the industries that meet their energy requirement from CNG, PNG will get a 50 % exemption in VAT.

The committee also approved giving a subsidy of ₹ 164 crore per year to electric vehicle manufacturing companies under Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

The EV policy aims to protect the environment, reduce carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in EV field, encourage uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage R&D in EV technology.