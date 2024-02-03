504 roads still closed in Himachal, Met predicts more snow

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of heavy snowfall, with a staggering 504 roads, including four national highways, being shut down for vehicular traffic. The Shimla office of the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places on Saturday, followed by warnings of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms with heavy snow at isolated places on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The worst-hit areas include Shimla, where 161 roads are blocked, Lahaul and Spiti with 153 closures, Kullu with 76 and Chamba with 62 affected roads. Additionally, 674 transformers and 44 water supply schemes have suffered disruptions, compounding the challenges faced by locals.

Officials from the public works department (PWD) have reassured the public that road-clearing operations are underway in full swing to expedite reopening of these vital routes.

Yellow alert for heavy snow, thunderstorms

Despite a rise in the minimum temperature by a few notches, the intense cold wave continues to grip most parts of the state. The weather has remained dry, with no reports of snow or rain in the past 24 hours.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature, a bone-chilling minus 8.1 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to exercise caution and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions as authorities work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the severe weather.