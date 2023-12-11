Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50-year-old man rapes minor girl in Abohar; arrested

50-year-old man rapes minor girl in Abohar; arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 11, 2023 06:20 AM IST

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Abohar on Sunday.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

As per information, the victim’s mother had passed away some time ago, and her aunt has been taking care of her. The girl has been residing in Abohar with her father, who has been bedridden after undergoing a surgery due to some illness.

As per the complaint, the assailant lured the girl to a secluded area and raped her. After the incident, the traumatised girl managed to reach her father, narrating the ordeal and seeking help. With the assistance of locals, her father admitted her to a hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the occurrence of the physical assault.

“We have nabbed the accused, and a case has been registered against him,” said Fazilka senior superintendent of police Manjit Singh Dhesi.

