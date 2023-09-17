520 arrests in 8 months as cops go hard on drug mafia

The city police have apprehended 520 people for their involvement in drug peddling in the last eight months, a significant increase in comparison to previous years.

According to the data, in the first 8 months, the Ludhiana Police have recovered 54.26 kg opium, 16.26 kg heroin, 477 kg poppy husk and 212 gm ice drug from the accused (iStock)

The data released by the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate revealed that a total of 385 cases related to drug peddling were registered during the period. In contrast, the corresponding figures for previous years are significantly lower.

In 2022, the Ludhiana Police arrested 492 people involved in 336 drug-related cases in one year. In 2021, the police apprehended 375 accused in 249 cases, while the number of arrested accused in drug peddling cases was 175 in 137 cases in 2020. The number was low due to the lockdown imposed in the region after the coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the Ludhiana Police have taken strong, decisive action against drug peddlers and suppliers, conducting rigorous investigations, and diligently pursuing leads to bring offenders to justice. Their proactive approach has been instrumental in tackling drug trafficking and dismantling several high-profile drug syndicates operating within the district.

According to the data, in the first 8 months, the Ludhiana Police have recovered 54.26 kg opium, 16.26 kg heroin, 477 kg poppy husk and 212 gm ice drug from the accused. In 2022, the police had recovered 29.23 kg opium, 671 kg poppy husk, 4.65 kg heroin and 6 gm ice drug.

The commissioner of police said that apart from this, the police have arrested 377 proclaimed offenders, out of which 38 proclaimed offenders were wanted in drug peddling cases. The police have also seized property worth ₹1.63 crore of three accused involved in the drug peddling.

Drug peddling through courier services busted

The Ludhiana police have busted a drug peddling module through courier service. The police have recovered around 2 kg opium from courier packages in 2023.

On August 25, a Jalandhar resident was booked in an attempt to smuggle drugs out of the country through a courier company. Around 1 kg opium was recovered from the package.

On August 11, the Sahnewal police had foiled a major drug smuggling attempt after a local courier company uncovered narcotics hidden inside packages bound for international destinations. A total of 685 gm opium was recovered from two packages hidden under the clothes.

On March 28, the city police had filed a case after 74 gm opium was recovered from a package bearing a US address at a courier company.

On March 24, the Ludhiana rural police had arrested a local drug peddler for smuggling contrabands to foreign countries through courier service using fake documents. The police had recovered 200 gm of opium.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail