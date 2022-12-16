521 aam aadmi clinics to be thrown open on Jan 26: Jouramajra

Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Friday said 521 new aam aadmi clinics will be thrown open for the public on January 26, 2023.

Presiding over the Sena Fateh Diwas event at Begowal village to pay tribute to eight soldiers who laid down their lives for the country and five freedom fighters, Jouramajra said these new clinics will help every resident of the state avail medical services at their doorstep.

He added that the AAP government will also establish 16 new medical colleges in the next five years, which will produce world-class doctors.He said that with the opening of these institutes, the students of Punjab will not have to go outside the country to pursue medical education.

Jouramajra paid tribute to eight soldiers from the village, Jai Singh, Bacchitar Singh, Amar Singh, Sarwan Singh, Ajit Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sohan Singh, Sudarshan Kumar; and five freedom fighters, Sunder Singh, Jodh Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Ram Nath and Ram Singh at the memorial in Shaheedi Park in Begowal. He also announced ₹4 lakh for the beautification of the memorial and other development work at the village.