52-year-old shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala Guru; key accused held

A 52-year-old man was shot dead by four persons allegedly over an old enmity in Jandiala Guru, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshman Das, who had been working as a vegetable vendor in a Jandiala Guru market. Police said they have arrested the prime accused identified as Chandan of Jandiala Guru and raids were on to nab three others.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Lakshman along with his son Chaman Lal (27) was present in a market. Sources said the accused first thrashed Chaman Lal with sticks and baseball bats. “When Lakshman tried to save his son, the accused opened fire on him. The victim was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors,” the sources added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said their teams identified all four accused. “We have also arrested the prime accused and hunt is on to nab the other three accused, who will be held soon,” he added.

The SSP said their preliminary investigation has found that Lakshaman Das and the accused engaged in a fight over parking their loading vehicles in the market around a month ago. “The accused work as bread sellers in the same market. The accused had been holding a grudge against Lakshaman over their month-old fight, which was sorted out with the intervention of the locals and the matter didn’t reach to police,” the SSP said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder charges, at Jandiala police station against the four persons. Police have not disclosed the identity of the three others, citing that it would hamper their investigation to catch them.

