Body of man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar retrieved after 40 hours

After 40 hours of rigorous operations, the body of a 55-year-old worker stuck in a 70-ft deep borewell in Jalandhar was retrieved on Monday evening.

The construction site near Jalandhar’s Basrampur village where a man was stuck in 70-ft-deep. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Suresh Kumar, had got stuck in the borewell after he, along with another technical engineer Pawan Kumar, had climbed down the pit to free a part of the boring machine that got stuck, as part of the ongoing construction for the Delhi-Katra Expressway.

The incident took place at the construction site near Jalandhar’s Basrampur village.

Though Pawan managed to come out, Suresh, who hailed from Haryana’s Jind, was trapped in the borewell after sand fell on him.

The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Authority of India (NHAI) faced tried for almost 40 hours to rescue Suresh.

Senior NDRF official DL Jakhar confirmed that Suresh’s body was pulled out of the borewell. He was immediately rushed to Jalandhar’s civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

