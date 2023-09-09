560 police sub-inspectors given appointment letters

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police, who have been waiting for the past two years. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police, who have been waiting for the past two years. (HT Photo)

The recruitment process was initiated during the 2021 during the Congress regime and was completed during the AAP government after many hiccups.

On Friday, Mann had handed over appointment letters to 710 newly recruited patwaris.

Addressing the gathering here, Mann said that the appointment letters were delayed by two years due to the apathy of previous state governments. He asked the newly recruited SIs to judiciously use their posts for the welfare of the people.

“Our government has made sure that only the eligible, deserving and bright students are selected based on merit,” he said.

The CM also announced that the state government will soon start a drive to recruit 1,700 constables in the Punjab Police.

Mann said that to check the fatality rate in road accidents in the state and streamline the traffic movement, the government recently launched the Sadak Surakhya Force.

“The first of its kind specialised force will be pivotal in saving several precious lives that are lost in road accidents daily in Punjab. The force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement and checking road accidents. It will reduce the burden on cops deployed in police stations,” he said.

Slamming the opposition for misleading the people by distorting the facts, CM Mann said that opposition leaders are upset because they can’t digest the smiles on the faces of those youth who have got the jobs.

“They are unnecessarily making hue and cry over the issue of recruitment. I don’t require any certificate from anyone regarding my love for Punjab and Punjabis,” he said.

He dared Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to clear the test of Punjabi language with 45% in one month. “These leaders, who were educated in schools in Sanawar and Doon, can’t clear this exam,” Mann said.