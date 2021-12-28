567 trains cancelled due to ‘Rail Roko’ stir in Punjab, railways refunds 1.69 crore to 32,100 passengers

The railways till Sunday refunded ₹1.69 crore to 32,100 passengers due to cancellation of 567 trains in the Ferozepur division in the wake of the farmer unions’ ‘Rail Roko’ protest at several locations in Punjab.

The farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have been staging sit-ins on rail tracks in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Tanda, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur for over a week over their demand for a complete waiver of loans and outstanding electricity bills besides allotment of plots by the state government.

An average 70 trains were cancelled daily from December 20 to 26, leaving the passengers in the lurch, it is learnt.

At the Ludhiana city railway station alone, the authorities refunded ₹12.45 lakh to the passengers till Sunday. “This is just a fragment of the huge losses incurred by the railways due to the blockade of tracks by farmers across Punjab as most of the passengers book their tickets online these days,” said a senior official.

This has become a big headache for the railways as trains have become a soft target for the farmers, he added.

Even as the railways has requested the passengers to check the status of trains before leaving home, people continue to throng the railway stations, only to return disappointed.

Passengers can check the status of their trains on the ‘Rail Madad’ portal’s helpline number 139, national train inquiry system application or on indianrail.gov.in, another official said.

