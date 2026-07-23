56-cr rail bridge projects on track in Fatehgarh Sahib

A total of four Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Road Under Bridge (RUB) projects worth about ₹56 crore are picking up steam in Fatehgarh Sahib to provide commuters relief from traffic snarls and lengthy waits at railway level crossings.

According to the ministry, construction has begun on a ₹44-crore ROB at Level Crossing (LC) No. 151 on the Ambala-Ludhiana section. Another RUB on the New Morinda Junction-Sanehwal section is also under construction. (HT File)

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Two of the projects are already under construction, while the remaining two are at various stages of approval and planning.

The information was shared by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, construction has begun on a ₹44-crore ROB at Level Crossing (LC) No. 151 on the Ambala-Ludhiana section. Another RUB on the New Morinda Junction-Sanehwal section is also under construction.

Meanwhile, the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) has been approved for a ₹4-crore RUB in Khamanon yard, while a detailed estimate is being prepared for a ₹5-crore RUB on the New Morinda Junction-Khamanon section. The ministry, however, did not specify any completion deadline for these projects.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry said 132 ROB/RUB works worth ₹2,519 crore were under various stages of planning and execution across Punjab. However, 24 such projects in the state had been delayed due to issues attributable to the Punjab government, including land acquisition delays in three cases, and law-and-order issues, public protests and court cases in 21 others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry said 132 ROB/RUB works worth ₹2,519 crore were under various stages of planning and execution across Punjab. However, 24 such projects in the state had been delayed due to issues attributable to the Punjab government, including land acquisition delays in three cases, and law-and-order issues, public protests and court cases in 21 others. {{/usCountry}}

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To accelerate execution, the railways said it conducted joint surveys with state authorities before finalising bridge designs, held periodic review meetings with state officials and had standardised bridge designs to reduce approval time.

Highlighting increased investment in Punjab’s rail network, the railways ministry said the state’s annual railway infrastructure allocation had risen from ₹225 crore during 2009-14 to ₹5,673 crore in 2026-27.

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As on April 1, 2026, 11 railway projects — six new lines and five doubling works spanning 745 km at a cost of ₹24,708 crore — have been sanctioned in Punjab, including projects benefiting Fatehgarh Sahib. Of these, 155 km has already been commissioned, with expenditure of ₹10,878 crore incurred till March 2025.

The Sirhind railway station has also been taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Several passenger amenities have already been completed, while work on platform raising and a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge equipped with ramps and lifts is currently in progress.

Land acquisition begins for ₹443-cr Rajpura-Mohali line

The long-pending 18-km Rajpura-Mohali railway line project has moved closer to execution, with the railways ministry initiating land acquisition and allocating ₹100 crore for the project in financial year 2026-27. The ₹443-crore project aims to provide southern Punjab with a shorter and more direct rail link to Chandigarh by bypassing Ambala.

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Responding to an unstarred question by Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will require the acquisition of 73 hectares of land. A preliminary land acquisition notification had already been issued.

Once completed, the new line will directly connect Rajpura Junction, Sarai Banjara and Mohali, addressing a long-standing demand of residents of Malwa region for faster rail connectivity to the state capital.

However, the railways has not announced a completion deadline, stating that execution will depend on factors such as land acquisition, statutory clearances, utility shifting, geological conditions and the law-and-order situation.