56-year-old mechanic crushed under truck in Panchkula

A mechanic, accompanying a truck driver, was killed after the vehicle overturned and fell on him on Siswan Road in Nawannagar on Friday.

The deceased, Surinder Kumar, 56, was a resident of Lalru. He had left home three days back to look for a better job at the factories in Baddi, as per his son Dilshad Khan.

On Friday, police first received information that a truck had overturned after hitting a mountain on Siswan Road in Nawannagar, blocking traffic. The truck driver had fled, leaving the vehicle, loaded with soap powder, behind.

When the material loaded on the truck was being removed to clear the road blockade, police spotted Kumar crushed under the truck’s cabin. A private crane was deployed to lift the truck and remove the body.

The truck owner informed the police that Kumar was hired on daily wage basis and was accompanying the driver.

On Khan’s statement, police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station against the unidentified truck driver.

Kumar is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and three sons.

