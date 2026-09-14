58-crore storm water project in Ambala Cantt to make area open-drain free: Vij

Haryana energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij on Sunday launched work on a ₹58-crore storm water drainage pipeline project in Ambala Cantonment, saying the initiative was aimed at making the entire cantonment free from open drains.

The minister directed public health department executive engineer Harbhajan Singh to constitute three to four teams so that work could be carried out simultaneously at different locations. (HT File)

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The new project, launched from Ekta Vihar, will cover several areas, including Lal Kurti, BC Bazaar, Outer Large Road and Ekta Vihar. Storm water pipelines are also being laid from Govind Nagar on Jagadhri Road towards the Saharanpur railway line and up to the Tangri embankment, Vij said.

He said a ₹65-crore storm water drainage project had earlier been completed in the old Sadar area of the cantonment, which had helped address waterlogging during the monsoon and reduced problems caused by flies and mosquitoes.

“Our aim now is to make the entire Ambala Cantonment free from open drains,” Vij said, adding that the next phase would include laying pipelines from Jagadhri Road towards Defence Colony.

The minister directed public health department executive engineer Harbhajan Singh to constitute three to four teams so that work could be carried out simultaneously at different locations. He also directed officials to correct the levels of existing drains in Ekta Vihar before laying the pipelines to ensure smooth drainage during the monsoon.

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{{^usCountry}} Vij appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities, saying platforms and other structures outside some houses might have to be removed to facilitate the work. He said residents had extended cooperation during the earlier project in Sadar, resulting in considerable improvement in the drainage system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vij appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities, saying platforms and other structures outside some houses might have to be removed to facilitate the work. He said residents had extended cooperation during the earlier project in Sadar, resulting in considerable improvement in the drainage system. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting other flood-control measures, Vij said an eight-kilometre embankment along the Tangri river had been constructed and connected with the GT Road. He said underpasses and overbridges had replaced four railway crossings in the area, with only the Machhonda overbridge yet to be completed.