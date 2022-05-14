Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-crore fraud: Arrested financier’s son also in Chandigarh police net
chandigarh news

5-crore fraud: Arrested financier’s son also in Chandigarh police net

Identified as Amit Chaudhary, alias Ammu, the accused lives in Sector 46, Chandigarh; he and his father are accused of duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore
The accused was produced before a Chandigarh court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody. (HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Six months after property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary was arrested for duping a Gurgaon resident of 5 crore on the pretext of real estate investment, police have also arrested his son, a co-accused in the case.

Identified as Amit Chaudhary, alias Ammu, the accused lives in Sector 46. Ram Lal was arrested on November 12, 2021, on the complaint of Atulya Sharma, who had alleged that he had lured him in 2015-2016, promising to make him “the king of real estate”.

On Ram Lal’s promise of high returns, Sharma paid 5 crore in cash between July 2015 and January 2016. The cash was collected by Ram Lal’s son Amit and one such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.

Sharma had stated that he arranged the money by selling his house in Mumbai, taking loans from banks, selling his personal jewellery, utilising his entire provident fund, gratuity, life savings and some cash borrowed from his father.

RELATED STORIES

Amit was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody.

A special investigation team (SIT) has already filed a challan against Ram Lal in January this year. He, along with his son, is booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP