5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon.

The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police.

The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and driver Vicky, a resident of Dasuya.

While three persons died on the spot, the child died during treatment in the civil hospital, said the police.

The canter driver fled the spot after the collision. Investigating officer, Mahilpur, sub-inspector Balbir Singh said a case had been registered against the canter driver.

Earlier on August 12, three members of a family from Pinjore in Haryana were killed and four people injured after their car collided head-on with a truck near Satnaur village, about 36 kilometres from Hoshiarpur. The family was travelling towards Hoshiarpur.

