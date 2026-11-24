Ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections on December 23, six members of the Congress joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here on Monday.

SAD secretary and party observer for Chandigarh Daljit Singh Cheema also held a meeting with the Chandigarh unit leadership to review poll preparations and discuss the party’s strategy. (HT File) more less

Former Congress leaders who joined the SAD include Jagtar Singh, Parvinder Singh, Avtar Singh, Pawan Kumar Goyal, Ishpinder Singh Batra and Manmohan Kaur.

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SAD secretary and party observer for Chandigarh Daljit Singh Cheema also held a meeting with the Chandigarh unit leadership to review poll preparations and discuss the party’s strategy.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure, with ward-wise and booth-wise responsibilities assigned to leaders and workers to improve coordination at the grassroots level.

SAD Chandigarh unit president Charanjit Singh Villy said the meeting provided fresh direction to the party’s election preparations. He said the allocation of responsibilities across wards and booths would help strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

Villy said the Chandigarh unit was working to expand its organisational presence across all wards and emerge as a strong political alternative in the forthcoming elections.

Senior party leaders, including Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Arshdeep Singh Kler, Harjit Bhullar, Bibi Satwant Kaur Jauhal, Balwinder Singh, Zabarjang Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surjit Singh Raja and Nirbhai Singh, attended the meeting.

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