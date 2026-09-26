6 held as 43 snatched phones, nine two-wheelers recovered

Six members of two snatching and theft gangs have been arrested by the city police, with 43 mobile phones and nine two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, recovered from them.

The mobile phones seized from snatching accused. (HTphoto)

In the first case, Daresi police arrested Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Manish Kumar alias Sonu and Rohit Luthra alias Mota in connection with an FIR registered on September 24. As many as 23 mobile phones and an Activa scooter were seized from the trio. ADCP Sameer Verma said Manpreet Singh and Manish Kumar had previously been booked in cases, including those related to drugs and violent offences. Rohit Luthra, however, had no previous criminal record, he added.

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In a separate operation, the CIA staff arrested Piyush alias Kallu, Anmol Bohat and Avinash Kumar from the Sahnewal area on September 25. During their initial interrogation, police recovered five stolen mobile phones and a Honda Splendor motorcycle.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh said the investigation led to further recoveries on Saturday, as 15 additional mobile phones, seven motorcycles and a black Honda Activa were recovered.

With the additional recovery, the total seizure in the Sahnewal case reached 20 mobile phones and nine two-wheelers, police said. Police said one of the accused, Anmol Bohat, had been released from Ludhiana Central Jail on July 29 after serving time in a theft case.

The three accused arrested in the Sahnewal case were produced before a court, where police sought their remand for further questioning. Investigators are now probing their alleged involvement in other snatching and theft cases reported in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said further details are likely to emerge during interrogation, and efforts are underway to establish whether the recovered mobile phones and vehicles are linked to other reported crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said further details are likely to emerge during interrogation, and efforts are underway to establish whether the recovered mobile phones and vehicles are linked to other reported crimes. {{/usCountry}}

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