6 killed in Shimla’s Rampur as pickup falls into gorge

Six people were killed after the pickup vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged in a deep gorge near Urman in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Friday, police said.

Rampur sub-divisional officer Harsh Amrender Singh said that a pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident near Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. (Image for representational purpose only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The vehicle, a milkvan, was on its way from Rampur to Taklech, a village and panchayat located 30-35 km uphill from Rampur, when the tragedy struck around 4.30 pm, said officials.

All six occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Saini, 23, Ashok Jain, 32, Layak Ram, 56, Nitin Jain, 23, all resident of Rampur, Asha Kumari, 40, and her son Ugal Azad, 12, both from Kullu.

Police, along with the local administration, rushed to the accident site soon after receiving information. With the assistance of local residents, rescue teams retrieved the bodies from the gorge. Police said that the bodies have been shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Taklech, where post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rampur sub-divisional officer Harsh Amrender Singh said that a pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident near Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. “Police and the local administration reached the spot immediately, and the bodies are being recovered and sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the accident will be known after a detailed investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampur sub-divisional officer Harsh Amrender Singh said that a pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident near Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. “Police and the local administration reached the spot immediately, and the bodies are being recovered and sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the accident will be known after a detailed investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police officials said that the case appears to involve negligence on the part of the driver. Accordingly, a case is being registered by the police under the relevant legal provisions. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.