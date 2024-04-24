6 of family among 7 injured as SUV hits truck, overturns in Ludhiana

At least seven persons, including six of a family, were injured injuries as a Toyota Innova car hit a truck and turned over on the national highway near Daheru Bridge in Khanna on Wednesday morning. Although the reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect that the car’s driver had fallen asleep while driving, leading to the mishap. Sadak Surakhya Force personnel reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. (HT Photo)

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that after the incident, the driver of the truck fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) personnel reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. The driver was among the three who suffered significant injuries and had to taken to a hospital. The remaining suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid on the spot.

Injured Balbir Singh of Shahkot in Jalandhar, his 14-year-old daughter and driver Jatinder Singh of Daulatpur village are stated to be stable.

The family was returning to Shahkot after dropping their daughter at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. She flew abroad for her studies. As they reached near Daheru bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a truck before turning over. The onlookers rushed there and initiated a rescue operation. The SSF reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital after administering first aid.

On being informed, Sadar Khanna police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Sadar Khanna station-house officer (SHO) inspector Hardeep Singh said that the police will lodge a first-information report (FIR) after recording the statement of the injured.