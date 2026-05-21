600 notices, 8 fines, 1 disconnection as Chandigarh MC cracks down on water wastage

Amid the rising temperatures, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has intensified its drive against water wastage, issuing around 600 notices and eight challans to violators between April 15 and May 20. In one case of continuous misuse, the MC disconnected the water connection of the defaulter. Besides, leaving water leakages unattended is also considered a violation as it contributes to the wastage. (HT Photo for representation)

The MC has barred people from washing cars or other vehicles, watering lawns, and cleaning verandahs – activities categorised as non-essential use of water – during early morning hours. This is done to maintain supply levels during peak demand hours.

Besides, leaving water leakages unattended is also considered a violation as it contributes to the wastage.

MC teams have been carrying out inspections in residential areas to check violators. As part of the drive, 600 notices were issued to residents and commercial establishments. Eight challans were also issued to repeated violators who failed to comply with the MC directions despite multiple warnings and notices. They are to pay a fine of ₹2,250 each.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Misuse during peak summer months creates unnecessary pressure on the city’s water supply system. Drinking water is meant strictly for essential domestic purposes and not for avoidable outdoor usage. Our teams are conducting regular inspections and surprise enforcement drives will continue in all parts of the city.”